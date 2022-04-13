County of Santa Barbara raises awareness of sexually transmitted diseases

For STD Awareness Week, the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department is sharing ways to prevent, test for, and promptly treat STDS.

Their goal is to show how sexually transmitted diseases impact our lives, while also working to reduce STD-related stigmas, fears and discrimination.

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department says communication is key. They say you should talk openly with your health care provider about sexual health and STDs, and also talk regularly with your partner(s) about testing for STDs, and communicating if you have contracted one (like herpes or HIV).

The Public Health Department also wants you to know that all sexually transmitted diseases are treatable. They say if you test positive for an STD, you should contact your health provider about receiving the proper treatment.

For more information, you can visit the Santa Barbara County Disease Control website by clicking here.

