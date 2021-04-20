County of SLO Libraries to reopen limited services on May 4

Most public libraries in the county of San Luis Obispo, including Arroyo Grande, Atascadero, Los Osos, Morro Bay, Nipomo and San Luis Obispo, are set to reopen on May 4 for Grab & Go services.

From Tuesday through Sunday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Grab & Go service allows patrons to enter the building for browsing, pick up holds, and use express computers. Face coverings will be required, and visits will be limited to 30 minutes.

“Many of our staff have returned from County COVID-19 assignments so we are now able to offer more than the front door service we’ve had since January,” said Erica Thatcher, Engagement and Marketing Coordinator for the Library. “We look forward to having our doors open again and to welcoming everyone back inside.”

Back in January, the Library had to reduce its services and close some branches as many of its staff members were deployed as Disaster Service Workers to support the County Public Health Department’s COVID-19 testing sites, call centers, and contact tracing teams.

From now until Grab & Go services begin on May 4, Sidewalk Service will continue to be available at Arroyo Grande, Atascadero, Morro Bay and San Luis Obispo.

The Library expects to open more branches and more business hours in the future. Visit SLOLibrary.org for more information about service updates.