County sets up storm assistance center in Orcutt area

Posted at 8:46 AM, Jan 14, 2023
Santa Barbara County is opening a Community Local Assistance Center from 12 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14, at St. Joseph High School.

The center will provide information, disaster resources, mental health support, and answer questions to aid the community in recovery from the latest storms.

In addition, the American Red Cross will offer free clean-up kits. The kits include a 5-gallon bucket filled with cleaning supplies such as a mop, broom, floor squeegee, scrub brushes, sponge, gloves, garbage bags, all-purpose cleaner, and more.

St. Joseph High School is located at 4120 S. Bradley Rd. in Orcutt.

The clean-up kits are also available at the Red Cross building in Santa Barbara located at 2707 State St. They will be distributed daily between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. through Monday, Jan. 16.

