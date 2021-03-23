County to hold virtual meeting on huge Nipomo development project

Nipomo residents will have a chance this week to weigh in on a major development that's planned for the area.

Plans for the Dana Reserve, which will be located on the west side of Highway 101 south of Willow Road, include 1,270 residences, up to 200,000 square feet of commercial and light industrial use space, a daycare center, and a small satellite community college campus.

The plan also includes trails, open space, a large neighborhood park, a community barn, and other smaller parks.

The San Luis Obispo County Department of Planning & Building is holding a virtual community meeting about the project on Wednesday, March 24, at 5:30 p.m.

The meeting will incorporate polling technology so people who tune in can answer specific questions about the plans. County officials say the meeting is expected to focus on architectural character, daycare needs, educational opportunities, recreation, neighborhood park needs, and commercial-type uses.

To join the Wednesday virtual meeting, click here, or visit the county's website for more information.

See the full Dana Reserve Specific Plan Submittal Document below:

