County-wide pursuit in reported stolen car ends with crash, arrest in SLO

A man driving a stolen car led authorities on a chase through much of San Luis Obispo County Tuesday afternoon.

The pursuit started in Paso Robles when officers spotted a stolen vehicle in the Walmart parking lot. The Paso Robles Police Department confirms that officers chased the driver south on Highway 101 until the California Highway Patrol took over.

The driver led officers down Highway 41 where police say the chase reached Morro Bay. The male suspect then headed south on Highway 1 into San Luis Obispo where the pursuit ended in a crash and his arrest.

At 4:14 p.m., the San Luis Obispo Police Department tweeted that one of its officers was involved in a crash involving a reported stolen car on Fiero Lane.

2/22/22 4:14pm - One of our officers has been involved in a vehicle collision on Fiero Ln. with a suspect believed to be driving a stolen vehicle. Our officer has been evaluated by EMS at the scene and released. More information will be provided when it becomes available. pic.twitter.com/pdtSUNcbDc — San Luis Obispo Police Department (@SLOCityPolice) February 23, 2022

The patrol car was removed from the scene a short time later.

KSBY photo/ Jason Orr

The man was taken into custody and no other details were confirmed about his identity. KSBY will continue to follow this developing situation and we will update this article as more information becomes available.

