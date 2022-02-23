Watch
County-wide pursuit in reported stolen car ends with crash, arrest in SLO

The pursuit began when officers spotted a stolen vehicle in Paso Robles
KSBY photo/ Jason Orr
Posted at 4:47 PM, Feb 22, 2022
A man driving a stolen car led authorities on a chase through much of San Luis Obispo County Tuesday afternoon.

The pursuit started in Paso Robles when officers spotted a stolen vehicle in the Walmart parking lot. The Paso Robles Police Department confirms that officers chased the driver south on Highway 101 until the California Highway Patrol took over.

The driver led officers down Highway 41 where police say the chase reached Morro Bay. The male suspect then headed south on Highway 1 into San Luis Obispo where the pursuit ended in a crash and his arrest.

At 4:14 p.m., the San Luis Obispo Police Department tweeted that one of its officers was involved in a crash involving a reported stolen car on Fiero Lane.

The patrol car was removed from the scene a short time later.

The man was taken into custody and no other details were confirmed about his identity. KSBY will continue to follow this developing situation and we will update this article as more information becomes available.

