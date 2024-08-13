Couple killed in Santa Maria crash identified

The married couple killed in a crash at Stowell and Bradley Roads in Santa Maria on August 1 have been identified as Randall Kern, 68, and Marichu Kern, 55, of Santa Maria.

According to the Santa Maria Police Department, Randall Kern was driving southbound on Bradley Road at about 9:15 a.m. Kern reportedly had a green light at the Stowell Road intersection; however, a driver traveling eastbound on Stowell ran the red light and crashed into the passenger side of Kern's vehicle.

Randall and Marichu Kern were taken to Marian Regional Medical Center but died of their injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle, identified as Edith Gomez Camarillo, 20, reportedly sustained minor injuries. Police say she remained at the scene of the crash and cooperated with officers.

Police say it is unknown at this time if drugs or alcohol played a role in the collision. They are asking anyone with additional information on this crash to call Officer D. Rhoads at (805) 928-3781 ext. 1355.