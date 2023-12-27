Covered California enrollment deadline is approaching. Here's how to sign up

Covered California's enrollment deadline is coming up on Dec. 31.

With the first open-enrollment deadline approaching, Covered California is urging consumers to sign up now so they can have their healthcare coverage begin on Jan. 1. Open enrollment will end on Jan. 31.

Consumers can learn more about their options by visiting CoveredCA.com, where they can find out if they qualify for financial help and see the coverage options in their area. Those interested in learning more about their coverage options can also:



Get free and confidential assistance over the phone, in a variety of languages, from one of more than 14,000 certified agents and community-based organizations throughout the state that provide free, confidential help in whatever language or dialect consumers prefer.

Have a certified enroller call them and help them for free.

Call Covered California at (800) 300-1506.

Community members must select a health plan by the Dec. 31 deadline to receive coverage for all of 2024.