Covered California open enrollment begins, SLO Public Health offers help

Covered California is now open for enrollment in health insurance plans for 2025.

The sign-up period will last until Jan. 31 and, for the first time, will be available to local DACA recipients.

Enhanced federal support this year means that record financial aid will be provided to 1.8 million uninsured Californians, including nearly 40,000 DACA recipients.

KSBY talked with a representative for Covered California who says help is often more within reach than people think.

"If you have not enrolled in coverage, I would say take the one minute to come to coveredca.com and see what is available to you," Jessica Altman, the executive director of Covered California, said.

Altman went on to say that some people can expect lower monthly premium costs and out-of-pocket costs.

This year, the San Luis Obispo Public Health Department is providing help to residents seeking and signing up for low-cost health coverage during this annual open enrollment period.

Community members who would like personal assistance reviewing options and enrolling in a plan can contact the Public Health Department’s Covered California certified enrollment counselors for support in English and Spanish.

Officials say the Public Health Department’s counselors are available by appointment at three locations:



Grover Beach Public Health Clinic: 286 South 16 th Street, Bldg. B. (Thursday afternoons)

Street, Bldg. B. (Thursday afternoons) Paso Robles Public Health Clinic: 805 4 th Street (Wednesday afternoons)

Street (Wednesday afternoons) San Luis Obispo County Health Agency: 2180 Johnson Ave (Monday through Friday, drop-ins also welcome)

To make an appointment with Public Health Department enrollment counselors, locals can call (805) 781-4838.

Community members can also get information and enroll directly on the Covered California website or by calling (800) 300-1506.

More information specific to DACA recipients is also available from Covered California.