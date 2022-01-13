Covid-19 cases among inmates jump to 28 at Lompoc prison

More inmates are testing positive for COVID-19 at the Lompoc Federal Correctional Complex.

As of Thursday morning, data from the Bureau of Federal Prisons showed positive cases among 28 inmates, which is up 12 from Tuesday. There are also reportedly 14 cases among staff.

There have been more than 1,100 confirmed COVID-19 cases among inmates at the facility and six deaths since the pandemic began.

Visitation is suspended.

In 2020, the Department of Justice conducted a remote inspection of FCC Lompoc to understand how the pandemic affected the complex and how prison officials prepared for, prevented and managed the spread of COVID-19 within the facility.

The inspection came after more than 75% of inmates and 8% of staff had tested positive for the virus about two months into the pandemic, according to the report.

