Covid-19 cases on the rise in San Luis Obispo County

"This has become an annual thing that we're seeing Covid in the Summertime," said Dr. Penny Borenstein San Luis Obispo County Public Health Officer.

She says it seems like Covid likes the warm weather.

Bornstein said this is a period of time when they are seeing a lot of Covid.

Officials say for many people, getting Covid is becoming a milder condition as compared to its initial surge in 2020.

Bornstein said vaccination is the best way to protect against getting the disease.

