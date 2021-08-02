COVID-19 concerns cancel Guadalupe's 75th anniversary celebration

The City of Guadalupe has announced it will be canceling its scheduled 75th Anniversary Celebration in light of rising coronavirus case counts.

The announcement came Monday after the Santa Barbara County Department of Public Health reached out to event organizers. Health officials asked them to consider postponing the event while COVID-19 cases rise across the county.

The event was scheduled for August 8. It was expected to bring together 2,000 visitors or more.

The event's organizers agreed to cancel the celebration. They opted to cancel rather than postpone to free up vendors, participants and representatives involved in the day.

The City of Guadalupe says they agree with and support the organizers' decision.