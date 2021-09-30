COVID-19 outbreak at Santa Barbara Co. Jail slows

In the past nine days, officials with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office say the COVID-19 outbreak has slowed at the main jail.

According to the sheriff's office, since their last report on Sept. 20, they have identified four additional COVID positive inmates associated with the recent outbreak. This brings the total number of cases associated with this outbreak to 87.

There are 26 active COVID-19 positive inmates from the outbreak, with 60 inmates having recovered and one inmate being released from custody, according to the sheriff's office.

All inmates who are COVID-19 positive are being monitored by healthcare staff. The sheriff's office says they are continuing to work with Santa Barbara County Public Health officials to help mitigate the outbreak.

The Santa Barbara County Jail has more cases reported from this outbreak than any of the California state prisons have reported in the last 14 days.