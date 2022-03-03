COVID-19 outbreak cleared at Santa Barbara Co. Main Jail

Santa Barbara County Sheriff's officials say the COVID-19 outbreak that began in early December at the Santa Barbara County Main Jail has been cleared.

Deputies say there are zero active COVID-19 cases at the Main Jail associated with the outbreak that began on December 8, 2021.

The total number of cases associated with that outbreak is 278, with 6 inmates released and 272 inmates recovered.

The Sheriff's Office says they will continue to work closely with County health officials to safely care for the health of both the inmates and the staff.

All staff who enter the Main Jail are tested daily and their protocols for COVID-19 inmate intake and screening will remain in place.

Sheriff's officials say they will be meeting with county health officials in the upcoming days to discuss the projected reinstatement of inmate visitation.