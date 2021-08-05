COVID-19 outbreak reported at 40 Prado homeless shelter in San Luis Obispo

San Luis Obispo County Public health officials confirmed a COVID-19 outbreak at a homeless services center in San Luis Obispo.

Health officials say approximately 35 people have tested positive in connection to the outbreak at 40 Prado.

The public health department is working closely with city and community partners to respond to the outbreak in order to protect the health of the residents and community members.

Public health officials told KSBY they are providing response testing, a mobile vaccine clinic at Prado, and housing for as many people as possible who have tested positive, for the duration of their isolation period.

Also being provided are HEPA air purifiers to the shelter and provided PPE for staff, volunteers, and clients.

It is unclear at this time if all 35 positive cases are among residents or if this number also includes employees.