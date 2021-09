A new no-cost COVID-19 testing site opened in Morro Bay Monday.

The testing site is at the Veterans Memorial Building and it is San Luis Obispo County's fourth no-cost testing site. The others are located in Grover Beach, San Luis Obispo, and Paso Robles.

County health officials encourage community members to make an appointment ahead of time.

The testing site is open from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.

To find out more about testing and how to make an appointment, visit this website.