COVID-19 vaccines available during free summer meal pickup in Lompoc this week

Posted at 9:00 AM, Jun 22, 2021
A mobile vaccination clinic is coming to Lompoc this week and free meals for children will also be available.

It’s taking place at Hapgood Elementary School, 324 S. A St., from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Everyone under the age of 18 is available to pick up a meal, even if they or their family members are not receiving a vaccine. The school is one of close to 50 places throughout Santa Barbara County offering meals to children this summer.

People can text SUMMERFOOD to 877-877 to find the site nearest to them.

