Cow rescued after potentially stuck in mudslide for over a day

A cow is freed after fire crews spent hours rescuing it from deep mud at Dos Pueblo ranch Monday afternoon.

Scott Safechuck, Santa Barbara County Fire Public Information Officer, said via X, a "Ronvey" Swiss alp cow was found trapped in mud by ranchers around 4:20 p.m.

Fire crews spent five hours digging, prying, rolling and using wood planks for leverage, officials said.

Firefighters were able to free the cow and immediately covered it with a blanket to stay warm while it rested.

Officials said the cow was reportedly severely exhausted and on the brink of collapse, after "potentially being trapped for up to a day due to a minor mudslide."