Cow rescued after potentially stuck in mudslide for over a day

cow rescue.jpg
Santa Barbara County Fire
A cow is freed after fire crews spent hours rescuing it from deep mud at Dos Pueblo ranch Monday afternoon.
Posted at 10:45 AM, Feb 13, 2024
Scott Safechuck, Santa Barbara County Fire Public Information Officer, said via X, a "Ronvey" Swiss alp cow was found trapped in mud by ranchers around 4:20 p.m.

Fire crews spent five hours digging, prying, rolling and using wood planks for leverage, officials said.

Firefighters were able to free the cow and immediately covered it with a blanket to stay warm while it rested.

Officials said the cow was reportedly severely exhausted and on the brink of collapse, after "potentially being trapped for up to a day due to a minor mudslide."

