How a ‘Year of Beer’ is benefitting a local affordable housing organization

A local organization held its inaugural Year of Beer fundraiser series, bringing beer lovers and community supporters together to enjoy great brews while benefiting a worthy cause.

Attendees came out to Wild Fields Brewhouse to savor craft beers and food while contributing to Habitat for Humanity.

The non-profit in San Luis Obispo County helps provide affordable housing solutions for families in need.

"It's an annual event over at a different brewery every month. And this is just to bring awareness, education and to build, really, community for San Luis Obispo County and to share what Habitat for Humanity does for the community and the community and why we do it," said Nick Rasmussen, SLO County Habitat for Humanity CEO

At next month's Year of Beer fundraiser, Habitat SLO County will join forces with Central Coast Brewery at the hub in San Luis Obispo on March 20th.