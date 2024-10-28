Craft beers, bratwursts, and costumes: Los Osos' 45th Oktoberfest takes place

Central Coast community members celebrated the 45th annual Oktoberfest in Los Osos on Sunday.

The event featured family-friendly festivities lasting all day at Downtown Baywood Park.

Locals got their exercise during the Oktoberfest Fun Run in the morning and saw vintage automobiles at the By the Bay Car Show in the afternoon.

The yearly celebration also offered music, kids' activities, and food; however, many flocked to the Biergarten for craft ciders and traditional German bratwursts.

"I look forward to the Oktoberfest every year. It's a lot of fun. It's a little something for everybody," John Zweemer, a Los Osos resident, told KSBY. "This is a really great turnout this year. I'm happy to see how far back everybody was parked and everything."

Organizers say this year's Oktoberfest benefits the Los Osos/Baywood Park Chamber of Commerce and the Kiwanis Club of Bay Osos.