Crash along Hwy 154 slows traffic in Santa Ynez

A vehicle crashed and landed upside down in the eastbound lanes of Hwy 154 in Santa Ynez Wednesday afternoon.

The crash was called in at about 12:41 p.m. near the Bradbury Dam in Santa Ynez, just south of Lake Cachuma.

Only one vehicle appears to have been involved in the crash. CHP initial reports indicate the person in the vehicle declined medical help.

Caltrans District 5 warned drivers on Twitter that traffic is moving slowly in the area.

RIGHT NOW: Vehicle rollover eastbound #Hwy154 near Bradbury Dam in #SantaYnez. Expect traffic delays. pic.twitter.com/GqE1NM2nw2 — Caltrans District 5 (@CaltransD5) September 14, 2022

A tow truck has been called to clear the vehicle from the road.