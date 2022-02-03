Watch
UPDATE: Two people seriously injured in head-on crash on Hwy 154 near Los Olivos

Santa Barbara County Fire
Posted at 6:48 PM, Feb 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-02 22:58:33-05

(UPDATE: 8 pm) - Santa Barbara County Fire officials say two people were seriously injured in a head-on crash near Los Olivos.

The crash happened at around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday on Hwy 154.

Fire officials say two people involved in the crash were seriously injured and had be extricated from the vehicles. Both patients were transported to the hospital.

California Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash.

CHP has traffic restrictions in the area as they work to clear the scene.

A crash involving at least two vehicles was blocking traffic near Los Olivos on Wednesday evening.

It happened just before 6:30 p.m. on the northbound side of the junction of Highways 101 and 154.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the crash may have been the result of a head-on collision.

Medics, firefighters, and sheriff's deputies were responding to the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated with new information as it becomes available.

