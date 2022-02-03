UPDATE: Two people seriously injured in head-on crash on Hwy 154 near Los Olivos

(UPDATE: 8 pm) - Santa Barbara County Fire officials say two people were seriously injured in a head-on crash near Los Olivos.

The crash happened at around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday on Hwy 154.

Fire officials say two people involved in the crash were seriously injured and had be extricated from the vehicles. Both patients were transported to the hospital.

California Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash.

CHP has traffic restrictions in the area as they work to clear the scene.

Veh Acc. Hwy 154 JWO Los Olivos. SBC on scene with a head on accident. 2 critical patients requiring heavy extrication. Both pt’s transported by CalStar and SBCASU C-3 for treatment at SBCH. Under investigation by CHP, Traffic restrictions in the area. C/T 1828. pic.twitter.com/8iPWLPXMfx — Daniel Bertucelli (@SBCFireInfo) February 3, 2022

