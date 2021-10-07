Crash backs up traffic in Five Cities area

UPDATE (8:38 a.m.) - Caltrans has issued a SIG Alert following the closure of the left northbound lane of Hwy 101 at 4th St. Officials say they do not have an estimated time when the lane will reopen.

Traffic remains heavy in the area.

A crash involving several vehicles was affecting traffic in the Five Cities on Thursday morning.

It happened shortly before 7:30 a.m. in the northbound lanes of Highway 101 at 4th Street in Pismo Beach.

Seven vehicles were reportedly involved.

The California Highway Patrol is reporting only minor injuries, but the left lane of traffic was closed.

Drivers are cautioned to expect slow traffic through the area until all of the cars involved are cleared from the scene and any debris is removed from the lanes.