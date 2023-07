A two-vehicle crash on Highway 101 near the base of the Cuesta Grade was causing a traffic backup in both directions of Highway 101 just north of San Luis Obispo on Thursday.

It happened just before 4:30 p.m. in the southbound lanes.

One of the vehicles involved was a 24-foot passenger bus that ended up on its side. According to a California Highway Patrol spokesperson, the driver was the only person on the bus.

The #2 lane of the highway was blocked.