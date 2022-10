A portion of Highway 101 in San Luis Obispo was blocked Thursday morning due to a crash.

It happened just after 8 a.m. in the southbound lanes just south of Cuesta Summit.

Few details were immediately available but Caltrans at 8:18 a.m. was warning drivers about the closure of the southbound lane and said a motorcycle was involved in the crash.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.

No word on the extent of any injuries.