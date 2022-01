A two-vehicle crash was affecting traffic on Highway 101 at the Cuesta Grade in San Luis Obispo on Wednesday afternoon.

It happened at about 1:40 p.m. in the southbound lanes at Reservoir Canyon Road.

The #2 (slow) lane of traffic was blocked.

According to the California Highway Patrol, one vehicle was apparently trying to make a U-turn and collided with another vehicle.

Motorists traveling southbound over the Cuesta Grade should expect delays.