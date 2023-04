California Highway Patrol and Santa Barbara County Fire officials are responding to a crash along Highway 135 in Orcutt.

The crash happened Monday at about 6:49 p.m. near the south Clark Avenue off-ramp.

According to California Highway Patrol, two vehicles are involved and blocking both lanes in the area,

Crews are working to clear the scene.

It is unknown at this time if there are any injuries resulting from the crash.