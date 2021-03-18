Crash blocks lanes on Hwy 154

UPDATE (9:14 a.m.) - The Santa Barbara County Fire Department says a total of four vehicles were involved. Three people had minor injuries and another had moderate injuries.

ORIGINAL STORY: A crash is blocking lanes near the Cold Spring Bridge on Highway 154.

It happened shortly after 8 a.m. Thursday in the eastbound lanes.

The California Highway Patrol is reporting three vehicles are involved.

As of 8:28 a.m., one person injured was said to still be inside one of the vehicles.

The westbound lanes were also said to be blocked in the area.

No other information was immediately available.

