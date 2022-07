A portion of the westbound lanes of E. Grand Avenue in Arroyo Grande was blocked Monday afternoon due to a crash.

According to the Five Cities Fire Authority, three vehicles were involved.

One vehicle had rolled. Fire officials at 11:39 a.m. said the driver was out and being assessed by personnel on scene.

It was not known when the 900 block of E. Grand Avenue would reopen.

People are asked to avoid the area for the time being.