Drivers are being asked to avoid a portion of Highway 101 in Santa Maria after a four-vehicle crash blocked the area Tuesday morning.

It was reported shortly before 8:30 a.m. in the southbound lanes just north of Main Street.

The California Highway Patrol reports one vehicle is on its roof and one lane of the highway blocked.

Traffic control is being provided in the area.

Caltrans is asking drivers to avoid the area if possible.

No word on the extent of any injuries.