UPDATE (12:21 p.m.) - As of 12:20 p.m., fire officials reported that the intersection had been cleared and all lanes were open.

___

(11:57 a.m.) - Emergency crews were asking people to avoid the area of Broad Street and Industrial Way in San Luis Obispo after a vehicle crash.

It happened in the intersection at about 11:15 a.m.

Two people were reportedly taken to the hospital with injuries.

San Luis Obispo City Fire officials also report lane closures as a result of the crash.