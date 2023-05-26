Watch Now
Crash brings lines down across El Pomar Road in Templeton

Posted at 8:39 AM, May 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-26 11:45:52-04

A SIG Alert was issued in the Templeton area after a vehicle crashed into an electrical pole Friday morning.

The California Highway Patrol reported shortly before 7:30 a.m. that wires were down across the road along the 3100 block of El Pomar Road.

Officers had closed El Pomar between Templeton and Homestead but both directions had reopened around 8:30 a.m.

A CHP incident log reported PG&E crews would return to work on the line. Fifty-one PG&E customers in the area were without power as of 8:30 a.m. PG&E estimated restoration would come by 1:30 p.m.

The driver of the vehicle involved in the collision was reported to have not been injured.

 

