Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Highway 154 reopen near Lake Cachuma after crash causes closure

items.[0].image.alt
KSBY
154.png
Posted at 10:36 PM, Jul 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-03 01:54:27-04

UPDATE (10:51 p.m. Friday): Highway 154 has been reopened.

ORIGINAL STORY (10:30 p.m.): A crash involving a motorcycle and car on Highway 154 Friday night has closed part of the roadway near Lake Cachuma.

Santa Barbara County Fire officials responded to reports of a collision between a motorcycle and a Toyota Corolla around 9:12 p.m.

Officials report the motorcycle rider sustained significant injuries associated to the collision.

Firefighters and paramedics began advanced life support and the rider was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital via air ambulance.

There are restrictions in the area near the entrance to Lake Cachuma.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
hometown heroes 300x200 promo.jpg

Nominate Your Hero Today