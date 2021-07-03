Highway 154 reopen near Lake Cachuma after crash causes closure

UPDATE (10:51 p.m. Friday): Highway 154 has been reopened.

ORIGINAL STORY (10:30 p.m.): A crash involving a motorcycle and car on Highway 154 Friday night has closed part of the roadway near Lake Cachuma.

Santa Barbara County Fire officials responded to reports of a collision between a motorcycle and a Toyota Corolla around 9:12 p.m.

Officials report the motorcycle rider sustained significant injuries associated to the collision.

Firefighters and paramedics began advanced life support and the rider was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital via air ambulance.

There are restrictions in the area near the entrance to Lake Cachuma.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.