Two lanes of Southbound Highway 101 are closed outside Shell Beach Friday afternoon due to a crash.

The two-vehicle crash happened around 3:19 p.m. near the Avila Beach Drive offramp.

According to Caltrans, the left and middle lanes are closed. The slow lane remains open, but Caltrans says drivers should expect major delays and use Highway 227 as an alternate route if possible.

No word on the extent of any injuries but an ambulance has been requested at the scene.