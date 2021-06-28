Crash closes northbound Hwy 101 in Carpinteria

Northbound Highway 101 in Carpinteria was closed to all traffic at Casitas Pass on Monday afternoon following a crash.

The incident reportedly started with a call about a wrong-way driver.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the driver was first reported traveling northbound on the wrong side of the highway at around 11:30 a.m. in Ventura County.

The crash happened just north of Linden Ave. in Carpinteria.

The California Highway Patrol is reporting minor to moderate injuries.

It's unknown how long the highway closure will be in place.

This is a developing story and will be updated with new information as it becomes available.