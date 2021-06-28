Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Crash closes northbound Hwy 101 in Carpinteria

items.[0].image.alt
California Highway Patrol
carp crash 1.jpg
carp crash 2.jpg
Posted at 1:10 PM, Jun 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-28 16:11:41-04

Northbound Highway 101 in Carpinteria was closed to all traffic at Casitas Pass on Monday afternoon following a crash.

The incident reportedly started with a call about a wrong-way driver.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the driver was first reported traveling northbound on the wrong side of the highway at around 11:30 a.m. in Ventura County.

The crash happened just north of Linden Ave. in Carpinteria.

The California Highway Patrol is reporting minor to moderate injuries.

It's unknown how long the highway closure will be in place.

This is a developing story and will be updated with new information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
hometown heroes 300x200 promo.jpg

Nominate Your Hero Today