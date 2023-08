Emergency crews were requesting that a portion of Highway 154 near Santa Barbara be closed Thursday morning due to a crash.

According to the California Highway Patrol, it happened around 7:30 a.m. near San Antonio Creek Road.

Initial reports into CHP were that two vehicles were involved.

The sheriff’s office was reportedly requesting a closure of the highway at Cathedral Oaks.

No word on the extent of any injuries but an ambulance was requested at the scene.