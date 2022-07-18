Crash closes portion of Hwy 101 in Santa Maria

Major injuries were reported in a collision involving a motorcyclist on Highway 101 in Santa Maria Sunday evening.

It happened around 8:21 p.m. in the southbound lanes near the Betteravia Road offramp.

According to the Santa Maria Fire Department, one person was flown to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

The highway was shut down for about 20 minutes but was back open by around 9 p.m.

The California Highway Patrol has not provided additional information on the crash or said whether any other vehicles were involved.