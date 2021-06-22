Crash closes Purisima Road outside Lompoc

Purisima Road outside Lompoc was blocked Tuesday afternoon due to a crash.

It was reported shortly after 2:45 p.m. near the entrance to La Purisima Mission.

Initial reports into the California Highway Patrol were that a vehicle and motorcycle may be involved and possibly a pedestrian.

Mission Gate Road was also being closed off nearby.

No word on the extent of any injuries but an ambulance was requested at the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.

