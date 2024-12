A crash closed a portion of Highway 1 outside Lompoc late Friday morning.

It was reported at around 11:22 a.m. in the southbound lanes just north of Constellation Road in Vandenberg Village.

According to initial reports into the California Highway Patrol, two vehicles were involved. At least one of the vehicles was said to be facing the wrong way on the highway.

The southbound lanes were blocked in the area as of 11:32 a.m.

No word on the extent of any injuries.