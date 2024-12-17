Crash east of Santa Maria affects traffic on Highway 166

Multiple vehicles were involved in a crash Tuesday morning on Highway 166 east of Santa Maria, temporarily shutting down the highway.

The crash happened at about 8:40 a.m. As of 10:50 a.m., one lane of the highway is open.

According to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, a pickup truck and a box truck collided nearly head-on about one mile east of Pine Canyon Rd. A third vehicle was reportedly hit by debris from the crash.

One person was taken by helicopter to Marian Regional Medical Center with major injuries.