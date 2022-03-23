Driver ejected from vehicle in rollover crash in Goleta area

UPDATE (4:03 p.m.) - The driver of a vehicle that crashed on southbound Highway 101 at Dos Pueblos Canyon Rd. on Wednesday suffered serious injuries, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Fire officials say the driver was ejected in the rollover crash.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire before it spread to nearby brush.

___

(3:35 p.m.) - A vehicle rollover was affecting traffic in the Goleta area on Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened at about 2:45 p.m. on southbound Highway 101 at Dos Pueblos Canyon Road.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the vehicle went off the roadway and caught fire.

The highway is open through the area but drivers should expect delays.

