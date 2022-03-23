Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Driver ejected from vehicle in rollover crash in Goleta area

goleta vehicle fire 2.jpg
Santa Barbara County Fire Department
Firefighters extinguish a vehicle fire off of southbound Highway 101 at Dos Pueblos Canyon Rd. near Goleta on Wednesday, March 23, 2022.
goleta vehicle fire 2.jpg
Posted at 3:35 PM, Mar 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-23 19:11:22-04

UPDATE (4:03 p.m.) - The driver of a vehicle that crashed on southbound Highway 101 at Dos Pueblos Canyon Rd. on Wednesday suffered serious injuries, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Fire officials say the driver was ejected in the rollover crash.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire before it spread to nearby brush.
___

(3:35 p.m.) - A vehicle rollover was affecting traffic in the Goleta area on Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened at about 2:45 p.m. on southbound Highway 101 at Dos Pueblos Canyon Road.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the vehicle went off the roadway and caught fire.

The highway is open through the area but drivers should expect delays.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MicrosoftTeams-image (6).png