Crash in Grover Beach kills 29-year-old motorcyclist

CHP reports that a motorcycle crash on Highway 101 south of 4th St. around 3:30 p.m. Sunday resulted in the death of one man.

Officials say that the rider was traveling at about 70 mph on a 2024 Harley Davidson motorcycle when he made an unsafe movement to the left and entered the dirt median.

The rider was reportedly ejected from the motorcycle and landed on the northbound median.

Police have identified the rider as a 29-year-old man from Bakersfield.

The man was taken to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center, where he later succumbed to his injuries, according to CHP.

Authorities say drugs and alcohol do not appear to be involved in the crash.

This story will be updated as more details become available.

