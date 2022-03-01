Watch
Crash injures three, slows traffic at Cholame Y

Posted at 12:18 PM, Mar 01, 2022
A vehicle crash at the intersection of Hwys 41 and 46 in Cholame injured three people Tuesday morning.

According to CHP's initial reports, gray Chevrolet Malibu and a silver SUV collided head-on at around 10:52 a.m.

CHP reports that two people sustained moderate injuries. Another person had minor injuries. The patients were taken to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center for treatment.

The crash initially blocked the westbound lane of Hwy 46, reports say. In a tweet, Caltrans warned drivers in the area to drive safely and expect a slowdown in the area.

CHP, San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office and CAL FIRE SLO were among the agencies responding to the crash.

