Crash into power pole leads to power outage in Santa Maria area

Emergency crews were responding to reports of a vehicle that crashed into a power pole in Santa Maria Tuesday.

It happened at around 11:35 a.m. near Highway 135 and Skyway Drive.

According to initial reports into the California Highway Patrol, the driver crossed into oncoming traffic before crashing through a fence and hitting a pole.

CHP reported that the lines were down and sparking along Highway 135. All lanes of the highway were closed as of noon.

Power was out to more than 3,200 PG&E customers in the area, according to the utility company.

No word on whether anyone was injured.

