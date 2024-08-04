Crash into power pole leaves area near Lompoc without power

A male driver crashed into a power pole near Lompoc late Saturday night, causing a power outage.

The crash happened at about 10:20 p.m. on Purisima Road east of Rucker Road.

According to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, the vehicle ended up in a ditch and it took first responders 30 minutes to extricate the driver from the vehicle. He was taken to Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria with moderate injuries.

Santa Barbara County Fire Department A crash on Purisima Road near Lompoc caused a power outage Saturday night, August 3, 2024.

The crash caused power lines to fall and Purisima Road was closed between Rucker Road and Mission Gate Road as a result.

As of Sunday morning, 41 PG&E customers in the area were without power. PG&E estimates power will be restored by 10 a.m.

