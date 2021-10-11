Crash involving oil tanker truck sparks fire east of Santa Maria

A tanker truck fully loaded with crude oil was involved in a crash and fire east of Santa Maria on Monday morning.

It happened shortly after 4:30 a.m. at Dominion Road and Orcutt Garey Road in the Sisquoc area.

According to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, a total of two vehicles were involved with the tanker truck ending up on its side and in a ditch.

When firefighters arrived on scene, the cab of the truck was reportedly engulfed in flames and the fire had spread to a nearby grove of eucalyptus trees, burning about 1/4 of an acre.

Fire officials say crews were able to extinguish the cab fire and flames did not spread to the tank of the truck. They say it appears that no oil leaked from the tank.

The truck driver was reportedly uninjured. The driver of the other car was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries.