Crash involving semi-truck closes Hwy 41 north of the "Y"

UPDATE (8:11 a.m.)

Highway 41 is closed in both directions four miles north of Hwy. 46 East in San Luis Obispo County.

Travelers are being detoured between State Route 33 and Hwy. 46 East.

The roadway should be clear by 10:30 am.

— Jim Shivers (@PIOJimShivers) October 5, 2021

A crash has closed all lanes of Hwy 41 in Cholame north of the "Y" intersection.

The collision was reported at about 6:06 a.m. Reports say that a black Honda Accord and a semi truck were involved.

During the crash, the semi truck crossed over into a ravine on the northbound side and landed on its side.

Initial reports labeled the collision a two-vehicle crash.

CAL FIRE SLO says that two people were injured in the crash. One suffered minor injuries, and one suffered moderate injuries.

— CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) October 5, 2021

CHP reports that the closure is in place to remove the semi truck from the embankment. Officials have not yet said when the highway is expected to reopen.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.