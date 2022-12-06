Watch Now
USPS driver injured in crash with semi near Guadalupe

Posted at 4:37 PM, Dec 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-05 20:00:59-05

UPDATE (4:55 p.m.) - The California Highway Patrol says a USPS driver was complaining of minor to moderate injuries following a crash with a semi-truck near Guadalupe Monday.

Officers say the delivery driver was delivering mail on the westbound side of the highway, just east of Guadalupe, and attempted to make a U-turn back toward Santa Maria when she was hit just before 4 p.m.

The impact moved the USPS truck a ways off the road.

CHP says the driver of the semi-truck was not hurt. The USPS driver was hospitalized.

Shortly before 5 p.m., postal workers were on site sifting through mail and other contents from the truck that was hit.

The road is open.

ORIGINAL STORY: A United States Postal Service truck was involved in a crash with a semi-truck in the Guadalupe area Monday afternoon.

It happened shortly before 4 p.m. on the 3500 block of West Main Street.

initial reports into the California Highway Patrol were that a semi-truck and USPS vehicle were involved.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department says the driver of the postal truck was hospitalized, but said their injuries were not life-threatening.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.

