USPS driver injured in crash with semi near Guadalupe

UPDATE (4:55 p.m.) - The California Highway Patrol says a USPS driver was complaining of minor to moderate injuries following a crash with a semi-truck near Guadalupe Monday.
Officers say the delivery driver was delivering mail on the westbound side of the highway, just east of Guadalupe, and attempted to make a U-turn back toward Santa Maria when she was hit just before 4 p.m.
The impact moved the USPS truck a ways off the road.
CHP says the driver of the semi-truck was not hurt. The USPS driver was hospitalized.
Shortly before 5 p.m., postal workers were on site sifting through mail and other contents from the truck that was hit.
The road is open.
—
ORIGINAL STORY: A United States Postal Service truck was involved in a crash with a semi-truck in the Guadalupe area Monday afternoon.
It happened shortly before 4 p.m. on the 3500 block of West Main Street.
initial reports into the California Highway Patrol were that a semi-truck and USPS vehicle were involved.
The Santa Barbara County Fire Department says the driver of the postal truck was hospitalized, but said their injuries were not life-threatening.
This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.