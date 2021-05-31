Motorcyclist killed in crash in Los Alamos

UPDATE (4:46 p.m.) - A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Los Alamos Monday afternoon.

It happened around 3:50 p.m. near Bell Street and Cat Canyon Road.

The California Highway Patrol says it appears the driver of a car was heading southbound on Bell Street after exiting Highway 101 when they tried to flip around at a turnout on the road.

Once that movement was made, CHP says the motorcyclist crashed into the driver’s side door.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not yet been released.

The two people in the other vehicle were reportedly uninjured.

This story will be updated as new information becomes available.

---

ORIGINAL STORY: Authorities were responding to reports of a crash involving a vehicle and motorcycle in Los Alamos Monday afternoon.

It happened around 3:50 p.m. near Bell Street and Cat Canyon Road.

At least one person appeared to have been killed.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.

