Crash kills pedestrian in Santa Barbara

A pedestrian was killed Thursday evening after being hit by a truck in Santa Barbara.

The crash happened about 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 4, near the intersection of Las Positas Rd. and Stanley Dr.

When police arrived, they found an unresponsive woman laying in the roadway. Officers performed CPR until paramedics arrived, but emergency responders were unable to revive the woman.

Officials say she had been hit by a large pickup truck. The truck's driver immediately pulled over and called 911.

Officials say DUI does not seem to be a factor in the crash.

Investigators say they believe the woman was several dozen feet north of Stanley Dr. and began to cross the road from east to west. She was struck by the truck traveling north on Las Positas Rd.

Santa Barbara Police, Santa Barbara City Fire Department and AMR Paramedics responded to the crash.

A section of Las Positas Rd. was closed from Stanley Dr. to McCaw Ave. for about 6 hours following the crash while the Critical Accident Reconstruction Team investigated the area.

Police say the case is active and no additional information is available at this time.

Officials have not yet released the name of the pedestrian.

Police ask anyone who witnessed the crash to call the department at 805-897-3719.