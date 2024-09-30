Crash on Highway 1 near Vandenberg Village injures 4, closes lanes

A traffic collision has closed northbound lanes and diverted southbound traffic on Highway 1 near Vandenberg Village, according to California Highway Patrol.

Santa Barbara County Fire says it received reports at around 5 p.m. of a crash on Highway 1 near Santa Lucia Canyon Road.

According to SBCF PIO Scott Safechuck, two vehicles were involved in the collision that injured four people.

Safechuck says that three adults were taken by ambulance to the hospital with moderate to major injuries.

One female, who officials report is a minor, was in critical condition and was taken to the hospital as well.

According to CHP, Caltrans is at the scene and has closed northbound traffic starting from Constellation Road. CHP also reports that southbound traffic has been diverted from Highway 1 to Santa Lucia Canyon Road.

The cause of the collision is under investigation, according to SBCF.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.